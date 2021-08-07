Whole Earth Brands (FREE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts expect Whole Earth Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

