Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.69. 476,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $243.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

