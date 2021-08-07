Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $299,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,572,685 shares of company stock worth $227,589,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

BX stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. 4,692,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

