Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

