Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $4.35 on Friday, hitting $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

