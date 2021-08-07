Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

