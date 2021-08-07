Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 146.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
WHZT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 498,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,480. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.62. Whiting USA Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.
About Whiting USA Trust II
