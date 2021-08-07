Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 146.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

WHZT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. 498,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,480. The company has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.62. Whiting USA Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

