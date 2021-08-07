Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of WY opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

