Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.64

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $14.77. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 14,351 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

