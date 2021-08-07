Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.64

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $14.77. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 14,351 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
