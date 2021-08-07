Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.60 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
