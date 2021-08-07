Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

SBI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.