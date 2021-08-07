Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
SBI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
