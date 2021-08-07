Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

