West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $427.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $430.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

