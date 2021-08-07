Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.60. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

