WELL Hits Market Capitalization of $74.47 Million (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $74.47 million and $1.58 million worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00860859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00099758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

