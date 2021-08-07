Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 665 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

