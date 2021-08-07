Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

