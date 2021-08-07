Wedbush Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $64.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of SKY opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

