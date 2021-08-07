WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,562. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.