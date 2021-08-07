Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 301,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

WVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

