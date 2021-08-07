Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $163.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,603 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

