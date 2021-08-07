Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HCC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 726,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,467. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $972.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.