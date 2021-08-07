Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €258.31 ($303.90).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €206.80 ($243.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €216.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

