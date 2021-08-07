Wagerr Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $2,855.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00214911 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,428,595 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

