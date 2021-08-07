VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,511 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

