Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

