Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 6,002 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

