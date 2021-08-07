Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 24,585 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

NYSE HES opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

