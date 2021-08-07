Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $472,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $107.38 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.23.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

