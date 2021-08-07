Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $20,327,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 365,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $5,485,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CXP opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

