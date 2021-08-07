Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEA stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $316.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

