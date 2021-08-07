Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPYU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

