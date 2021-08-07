Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,768 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $298.25 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $304.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

