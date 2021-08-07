Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 94.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 492,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 221,396 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 183,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $125,410.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

