VITE Market Cap Reaches $38.71 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $38.71 million and $38.54 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00065345 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,995,132 coins and its circulating supply is 486,424,021 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.