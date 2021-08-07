Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Visa by 619.5% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,950,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,913,000 after buying an additional 1,679,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $470.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

