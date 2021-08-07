Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.