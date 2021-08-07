Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

CRON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

