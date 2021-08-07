Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after buying an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $17,591,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

