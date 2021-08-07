Virtu Financial LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

