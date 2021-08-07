Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACACU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acies Acquisition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Acies Acquisition by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 126,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACACU opened at $9.00 on Friday. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

