Virtu Financial LLC Invests $191,000 in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

