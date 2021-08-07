Virtu Financial LLC Invests $164,000 in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Data by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKD opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81. Molecular Data Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

