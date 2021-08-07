Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) by 322.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ADTX stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

