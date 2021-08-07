Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

