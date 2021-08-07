Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,723,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,473. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

