Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.