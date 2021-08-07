Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. 13,547,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984,046. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $192.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

