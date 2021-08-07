Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,911 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.