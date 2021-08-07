Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,131. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

